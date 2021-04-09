Volkswagen USA reveals a low-riding Tiguan concept for cycling enthusiasts

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE - An SUV that’s been lowered like a performance hatch makes absolutely zero sense, but then neither do some of the most interesting cars out there. Whether that applies to this modified Volkswagen Tiguan really is a matter of opinion, but it certainly stands out.

Announced as an official concept car by Volkswagen USA, the Tiguan SE R-Line Black RiNo Concept was designed by VW enthusiast and car collector Jamie Orr.

The concept is set apart by numerous components from the aftermarket industry, including an adjustable coilover suspension system that allows it to ride so low, and a set of Rotiform OZR 20-inch alloy wheels shod with 285/35ZR20 tyres. Also included is a Forge Motorsport six-piston modified braking kit and Borla stainless steel exhaust system.

As Orr is an avid cyclist, he also worked with Marin Bikes to pair the Tiguan with the gloss black carbon fiber Alpine Trail 2. Included is a Thule T1 bike rack that mounts to the 680kg-rated receiver so drivers can easily take their bikes on drives with them.

In the cabin, Orr continued the active lifestyle theme with both Volkswagen accessories and some practical touches, like an accessory for mounting bicycle helmets inside the rear cargo area, a built-in air compressor with both bicycle and car tire valve connectors and a large LED light bar capable of illuminating both the boot and outside the vehicle.