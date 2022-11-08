Wicked wagon! Manhart unleashes BMW M3 Touring with menacing looks, 478kW

Wuppertal, Germany – BMW’s M Division answered the prayers of many fans when it unleashed the first-ever M3 Touring earlier this year, but sadly it seems destined to remain forbidden fruit for wagon-averse South Africa. But if that thought wasn’t enough to make you green with envy, check out Manhart’s latest creation. The German tuner has given the M3 Touring a significant performance boost as well as a suitably sinister styling package. Meet the MH3 650 Touring.

As its name implies, the modified wagon produces 650 metric horsepower (PS) which translates to 478kW, while maximum torque now stands at 800Nm. Consider that the regular M3 Touring offers 375kW and 650Nm. Manhart hasn’t gone into much detail on the engine updates, as this appears to be an early preview of the car, but the tuner does mention a new exhaust system with valve control that’s said to enhance the sound track quite nicely. Buyers can also opt for Manhart Downpipes ‘Race’ without catalytic converters. The MH3 650 Touring also screams its sporting intentions with a carbon fibre exterior package that includes a front spoiler, side skirts, rear spoiler, aero flicks and a bespoke diffuser, all finished in carbon of course. Manhart’s signature decal set is also on offer to help set the MH3 apart.

The vehicle in the pictures is finished in Silk Matt Black exterior paint, but customers can opt for other colours. “With the Touring version of the current BMW M3, the Germans seem to have a winner on their hands,” Manhart said. “Long-awaited and finally arrived, the estate version of the M3 sedan is now available to order and today we are letting the world know that the MH3 650 Touring is the latest addition to our workshop and line up of cars.”