Wild wagon! ABT unleashes 544kW Audi RS 6 Avant

Kempten, Germany - A few days back German tuner ABT Sportsline pulled the covers off its version of the new Audi RS 7, and today we learn that the 544kW conversion is not exclusive to Audi’s sleek Sportback.

ABT has revealed the RS6-R, which packs all the meaty ingredients of the RS7-R into the RS 6 Avant’s more practical, bicycle-swallowing format.

The heart of the matter here is Audi’s 4-litre twin-turbo V8 that’s been modified to produce 544kW and 920Nm, which is a 103kW and 120Nm improvement over the standard car. Once again, ABT is not mentioning exactly how it achieved these gains, but they are impressive gains nonetheless.

From a road holding perspective, the standard RS 6 Avant is already off to a great start with its all-wheel steering system, sport differential and rear-biased quattro AWD system. But the Bavarian-based tuner has taken things even further with its own ABT springs, sports anti-roll bars and lightweight 22-inch ABT High Performance alloy wheels.

Also setting this car apart from ordinary RS 6 Avants is a collection of ABT Aerodynamics carbon body components, including add-ons for the front lip, grille, side skirts and rear diffuser.