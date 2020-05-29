80 people per team: F1 details conditions for spectator-less races

London - Formula One's 10 teams will be limited to a maximum 80 people each at races held without spectators when the delayed season gets going in July. Revised 2020 sporting regulations published by the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) detailed the conditions for such 'closed events'. "From the start of a closed event until the declaration of the official classification of the race, no competitor may have more than a total of 80 team personnel within the confines of the circuit," the rules said. "No more than 60 of these team personnel who are within the confines of the circuit may be associated in any way with the operation of the cars." It said staff whose duties were solely connected with hospitality, sponsors, marketing, public relations, security or driving trucks to and from the event were not considered operational personnel.

Formula One is hoping to start racing behind closed doors in Austria in early July, followed by a number of races in similar conditions elsewhere in Europe.

The British Grand Prix will likely be moved back from July to August to accommodate the UK government’s chaotic handling of the quarantine issue.

As previously reported, there seems to be a strong desire at Downing Street to find a way for the races to happen, with the official British GP set to be followed by a second round a week later.

August 2 and August 9 are the two dates being looked at by organisers.

Those events would follow the opening two races in Austria on July 5 and July 12, with a possible third race in Hungary on July 19 as part of a three-week stretch before the teams head back to Britain.

Formula One bosses hope they will then be granted the freedom to avoid the 14-day isolation period that is due to come in for arrivals from abroad on June 8. That policy is due to be reviewed every three weeks.

Reuters