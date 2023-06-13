Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLMotoringCar LaunchesRoad TestsF1MotorsportIndustry NewsCustom Cars
Independent Online | Motoring
Search IOL
IOLMotoringCar LaunchesRoad TestsF1MotorsportIndustry NewsCustom Cars
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

After losing bet, Jeremy Clarkson delivered 1000 beers to F1 team on a tractor

Jeremy Clarkson delivered 1000 beers on a Lamborghini tractor. Picture: BWT Alpine F1 Team via Twitter.

Jeremy Clarkson delivered 1000 beers on a Lamborghini tractor. Picture: BWT Alpine F1 Team via Twitter.

Published 2h ago

Share

London - Jeremy Clarkson fulfilled a promise to the Alpine Formula One team on Monday by turning up at the factory on a Lamborghini tractor laden with 1 000 beers.

The former Top Gear presenter, whose farming documentary series is a hit on Amazon, promised on Twitter to buy everyone a pint of his locally produced beer if Esteban Ocon finished on the podium at last month's Monaco Grand Prix.

The tweet had reached 5.5 million views by Monday.

The Frenchman finished third and was at the Enstone factory as Clarkson literally delivered on his word from the back of a trailer.

"Never drink and tweet, because I’ve really done myself over here," Clarkson told the team staff. He was accompanied by the long-suffering Kaleb Cooper, who served as his agricultural advisor in the Clarkson’s Farm TV show.

More on this

"Some say he wouldn’t deliver on his Tweet to buy 1 000 beers. And that he wouldn’t turn up on his tractor. All we know is, he’s called @JeremyClarkson," Alpine said on social media, alluding to one of the Briton's Top Gear catchphrases.

Ocon, who won in Hungary in 2021 with Alpine, said his third career podium at Monaco capped a "superb weekend" for the team and hoped it was the start of something bigger.

"From the simulator to really all the practice sessions, we improved the car from beginning to end and we didn't make a wrong foot any time," said the first Frenchman on the Monaco podium since Olivier Panis in 1996.

Reuters

Related Topics:

Formula 1Renault

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe