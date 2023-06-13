London - Jeremy Clarkson fulfilled a promise to the Alpine Formula One team on Monday by turning up at the factory on a Lamborghini tractor laden with 1 000 beers. The former Top Gear presenter, whose farming documentary series is a hit on Amazon, promised on Twitter to buy everyone a pint of his locally produced beer if Esteban Ocon finished on the podium at last month's Monaco Grand Prix.

The tweet had reached 5.5 million views by Monday. The Frenchman finished third and was at the Enstone factory as Clarkson literally delivered on his word from the back of a trailer. Just your average Monday at Enstone 🍻#Alpine pic.twitter.com/FFk5BjqBoe — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) June 12, 2023 𝙎![CDATA[]]>𝙤![CDATA[]]>𝙢![CDATA[]]>𝙚 𝙨![CDATA[]]>𝙖![CDATA[]]>𝙮 he wouldn’t deliver on his Tweet to buy 1,000 beers. And that he wouldn’t turn up on his tractor. All we know is, he’s called @JeremyClarkson! #Alpine pic.twitter.com/MrQcjdQ4yL — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) June 12, 2023 "Never drink and tweet, because I’ve really done myself over here," Clarkson told the team staff. He was accompanied by the long-suffering Kaleb Cooper, who served as his agricultural advisor in the Clarkson’s Farm TV show.

"Some say he wouldn’t deliver on his Tweet to buy 1 000 beers. And that he wouldn’t turn up on his tractor. All we know is, he’s called @JeremyClarkson," Alpine said on social media, alluding to one of the Briton's Top Gear catchphrases. Ocon, who won in Hungary in 2021 with Alpine, said his third career podium at Monaco capped a "superb weekend" for the team and hoped it was the start of something bigger. "From the simulator to really all the practice sessions, we improved the car from beginning to end and we didn't make a wrong foot any time," said the first Frenchman on the Monaco podium since Olivier Panis in 1996.