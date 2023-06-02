Alfa Romeo F1 teams up with Aioka to create memorable experiences for guests

By: Double Apex International - Formula One is hot property right now. The sport is enjoying an unprecedented level of popularity across the world. It’s not surprising then that fans, old and new, are trying to get closer to the action.

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake will add to the range of unique, one-of-a-kind experiences offered to their guests alongside events of the 2023 Formula One season, as the team names Aioka as its Global Concierge Supplier. Aioka is a leading player in the events industry. Over fifteen years the company has created bespoke customer experiences making any event memorable. Aioka can source exclusive hospitality options as well as arrange additional features such as travel, luxurious accommodation, fine dining and entertainment. The company’s vision is to continue developing in its field, creating outstanding and unique event experiences around the world – with the support of a diverse team of specialists who embody and represent this philosophy.

The partnership between Aioka and Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake was announced at the recent Monaco Grand Prix. Aioka had a prime spot on a triple-decker luxury yacht for the famous race. As part of the new partnership, Aioka will enhance Alfa Romeo F1’s offer to guests, as well as to corporate groups and individuals. Memorable add-on experiences will be available over the course of the 2023 Formula One World Championship. Alessandro Alunni Bravi, team representative said: “We are delighted to welcome Aioka as our Global Concierge Supplier. Formula One is the pinnacle of motorsport, and we want our guests to have a holistic experience of the same level when visiting the team.

“Aioka’s experience, as well as their attention to detail and their guest-centric approach, are the perfect fit for our philosophy. Nowadays, there is much more than racing around a Grand Prix, and we chose to join forces with Aioka to offer our guests and partners the best possible experience – to make any race weekend one to remember.” Bally Singh, founder and chairman of Aioka said: “We are thrilled to partner with Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake, providing them with our new concierge service that improves efficiency around decision-making and creates a tailored itinerary for any type of request. “Our services further elevate the overall Formula One experience, making it one to remember for any guest. We are sure our clients will appreciate this step forward, and we cannot wait to create memorable experiences together with the team.”