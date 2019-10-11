SUZUKA, JAPAN - Valtteri Bottas edged Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to the fastest time in opening practice for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix on Friday, a session overshadowed by news that qualifying has been moved to Sunday due to Typhoon Hagibis.
Formula One's governing body said earlier on Friday that race promoters and the Japanese Automobile Federation had decided to cancel all practice and qualifying sessions scheduled for Saturday due to the typhoon's approach.
The hour-long qualifying session that decides the grid order for the race will now be held at 10:00 am. (3:00 am South African time) on Sunday, while the final practice session, which would normally take place before qualifying, has been scrapped.
In Friday's practice, Finn Bottas lapped the 5.8-kilometer Suzuka circuit in one minute 28.731 seconds, ahead of his five time world champion team mate by 0.076 seconds.
Sebastian Vettel was third for Ferrari, ahead of team mate Charles Leclerc, nearly a second off Bottas’s pace.