British Grand Prix likely to be delayed until August due to quarantine

London - The British Grand Prix will likely be moved back from July to August to accommodate the UK government’s chaotic handling of the quarantine issue.

There seems to be a strong desire at Downing Street to find a way for the races to happen, with the official British GP set to be followed by a second round a week later.

August 2 and August 9 are the two dates being looked at by organisers.

Those events would follow the opening two races in Austria on July 5 and July 12, with a possible third race in Hungary on July 19 as part of a three-week stretch before the teams head back to Britain.

Formula One bosses hope they will then be granted the freedom to avoid the 14-day isolation period that is due to come in for arrivals from abroad on June 8. That policy is due to be reviewed every three weeks.