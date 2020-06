Charles Leclerc drives his F1 Ferrari from factory to test track

Maranello, Italy - Charles Leclerc drove his Ferrari Formula One car through the streets of Maranello on Thursday as the Italian team fired up for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic halted track activity back in March.

Ferrari said the 22-year-old Monegasque was the first driver of the modern era to have driven an F1 car through the team's home town.

The low-speed run, which ended at the Fiorano test track without Leclerc completing any laps, came 110 days after the SF1000 car last turned a wheel at testing in Spain at the end of February.

"I don't normally like getting up early, but this morning there was a great reason to do so," commented Leclerc, who recognised his raucous run may have woken up some of the citizens.

"It was exciting to get back in the car today, particularly on such a special route. Being back in the cockpit felt like coming home again.