Miami Grand Prix winner Lando Norris said Donald Trump joked he was the British driver's 'lucky charm' after the former US President visited the McLaren team before Sunday's race. Norris powered to a surprise win over world champion and current Formula One leader Max Verstappen for his first win in an F1 Grand Prix.

Trump, the Republican 2024 presidential candidate, had arrived at Hard Rock Stadium before the race and visited the McLaren garage where he met with the team's CEO Zak Brown and then sought out Norris after the race. JUST IN: Lando Norris gets his first Formula 1 victory and gets congratulated by President Donald Trump.



The win is McLaren’s first win in the United States since 2012.



Before the race in Miami, Florida, Trump was met by ‘USA, USA, USA’ chants while he was visiting the McLaren… pic.twitter.com/8b7vQViyz8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 5, 2024

"I didn't see him in the garage to be honest, I was busy prepping for the race, but he saw me after, and he came up to congratulate me," said Norris. "I guess it's an honour, because whenever you have someone like this, it has to be an honour for them to come up to you, to take time out of their life, to pay their respect for what you've done," added the British driver. "He said he was my lucky charm, because it's my win, so I don't know if he's going to come to more races now," added the 24-year-old.

Norris said he appreciated Trump's words from their post-race exchange. "There's a lot of special people, or cool people that have been here this weekend, Donald is someone that you've got to have a lot of respect for in many ways, and for anyone like that, who acknowledges what you can go out and do, and acknowledges the work ethic that goes into things, you've got to be thankful for that, and I was. "So yeah, a cool moment," he said.

After Trump's visit to the McLaren's garage, which drew a large crowd of onlookers, the team issued a statement.