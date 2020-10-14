F1 director Brawn hopes the 2026 engine rules will bring Honda back

LONDON - Formula One managing director Ross Brawn said on Monday he wanted departing Honda to help shape future engine rules that might encourage the Japanese manufacturer to return.

Honda announced this month that it will quit Formula One as an engine provider at the end of 2021 to focus on zero-emission technology.

The company, current supplier to Red Bull's two teams, left as a constructor in 2008 when it sold its team to then-boss Brawn who went on to win both the 2009 titles with Britain's Jenson Button and Mercedes engines.

The Brawn GP team then became the Mercedes factory team in 2010 and has dominated Formula One since the 1.6 litre V6 turbo hybrid era started in 2014.

"It is unfortunate Honda are leaving Formula One at the end of 2021," Brawn wrote in his regular column on the www.formula1.com website.