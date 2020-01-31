Paris - Formula One is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak in China and will modify its race calendar if necessary.
Amid growing concern about the spread of the virus, international sports have been postponed and Olympic qualifying tournaments in soccer, basketball and boxing have been taken elsewhere.
The latest cancellation on Thursday was equestrian's Asia Horse Week from February 13-16 in Hong Kong, which is cutting rail links with mainland China as a precaution to limit the virus spreading.
The F1 race in Shanghai is scheduled for April 19 and may be at risk of being postponed or canceled.
The series' governing body said in a statement Thursday it “will evaluate the calendar of its forthcoming races" under the supervision of medical commission president Gérard Saillant and, if necessary, "take any action required to help protect the global motor sport community and the wider public.”