AP Photo/Siobhan Threlfall.

LONDON - Formula One, whose 2020 season starts in Melbourne on March 15, has announced an auction to help the areas most affected by the Australian bushfires. The sport said in a statement that drivers, teams, partners and the governing body were contributing exclusive items and experiences to be auctioned from Wednesday, and running through to February 16.

The Items include racing gloves and shoes used by Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo last season, his first with Renault, as well as race suits worn by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Alex Albon in 2019.

What's more, some teams have offered factory visits and meet-and-greets in the Melbourne paddock, with drivers and team principals including six-times F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.

The FIA governing body will provide a hot lap of the Albert Park circuit in Formula One's official safety car, as well as a visit to the race control centre during the grand prix, while dinner with Formula One's managing director for motorsport Ross Brawn is also up for grabs in the auction.