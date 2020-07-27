F1 will tweak rules to allow it to race on just two continents - report

Berlin - Formula One rules are to be tweaked so that a world champion can be crowned this season even though races are set to take place in just two continents and not three as specified, a media report said on Saturday.

German magazine Auto, Motor und Sport said the governing FIA wants to invoke force majeure because of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the F1 calendar.

Article 2.4.3.b.ii of the FIA's International Sporting Code requires that races be held on three continents in order for the series to be considered a world championship.

But the FIA has referenced "exceptional circumstances," the report said.

The F1 season only got going in early July in Austria after the original first race in Australia in March and those that followed were curtailed by the pandemic.