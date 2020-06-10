F1's tight schedule will be heavy for all teams, says Merc boss

Silverstone, England - Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said Formula One's tight schedule when the season resumes following the Covid-19 disruption would be heavy for all teams but the six-times world champions were ready for the challenge.

Mercedes returned to the track at Silverstone for the first time since February on Tuesday, with Valtteri Bottas in action as the team practised protocols for the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5, which will serve as the season opener.

"At least we know that we're going back to racing for the next few months," Wolff told Sky Sports.

"It's a solid European calendar and everybody back in Brackley and Brixworth is happy that we can finally get back on track. We love the competition and we missed that.

"It's a challenge. We're all aware why that is, but we owe it to our fans to give them racing, come up with a good show... It'll be heavy for all of us, doing triple-headers, not being able to go home, but it's these special circumstances."