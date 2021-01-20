Formula One pre-season testing to go ahead in Bahrain in March

BAHRAIN - Formula One pre-season testing will take place at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain from March 12 to 14, F1's promoter confirmed in a schedule released on Tuesday.

Testing was originally slated for Barcelona in early March but was moved following the postponement of what should have been the season-opening Australian Grand Prix to November.

The record, 23-race season will now begin in Bahrain on March 28, a week later than the originally scheduled start in Melbourne.

No new date has been set for the Chinese Grand Prix, normally held in April, and which has also been postponed.

Furthermore, winter tests have been reduced to three days instead of six in 2021, and the cars remain essentially the same as in 2020 as a cost-saving measure in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.