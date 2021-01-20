Formula One pre-season testing to go ahead in Bahrain in March
BAHRAIN - Formula One pre-season testing will take place at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain from March 12 to 14, F1's promoter confirmed in a schedule released on Tuesday.
Testing was originally slated for Barcelona in early March but was moved following the postponement of what should have been the season-opening Australian Grand Prix to November.
The record, 23-race season will now begin in Bahrain on March 28, a week later than the originally scheduled start in Melbourne.
No new date has been set for the Chinese Grand Prix, normally held in April, and which has also been postponed.
Furthermore, winter tests have been reduced to three days instead of six in 2021, and the cars remain essentially the same as in 2020 as a cost-saving measure in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.
Below is the revised 2021 F1 calendar, following the postponement of the Aussie and Chinese Grands Prix:
March 28: Bahrain (Sakhir)
April 18: Italy (Imola)*
May 2: Venue to be confirmed
May 9: Spain (Barcelona)
May 23: Monaco
June 6: Azerbaijan (Baku)
June 13: Canada (Montreal)
June 27: France (Le Castellet)
July 4: Austria (Spielberg)
July 18: Britain (Silverstone)
August 1: Hungary (Budapest)
August 29: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)
September 5: Netherlands (Zandvoort)
September 12: Italy (Monza)
September 26: Russia (Sochi)
October 3: Singapore
October 10: Japan (Suzuka)
October 24: United States (Austin)
October 31: Mexico (Mexico City)
November 7: Brazil (Sao Paulo)
November 21: Australia (Melbourne)*
December 5: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)**
December 12: Abu Dhabi
* Subject to World Motor Sport Council approval.
** Subject to circuit homologation.
