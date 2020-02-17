London - Williams showed off its new Formula One car with fighting talk on Monday as the former championship-winning team sought to revive its fortunes after finishing last with just one point in a dismal 2019 campaign.
The British-based team presented the FW43 as an evolution of last year's Mercedes-powered car, for a season with no major changes before a rules revolution in 2021, but with problem areas addressed.
"This year marks a fresh start for the team," said deputy principal Claire Williams in a statement after images of the car were released online.
"We have spent time addressing our areas of weakness and have ensured that we have the right people, structures, procedures and resource in place to deliver competitive race cars.
"We are all committed to re-building Williams and returning the team to competitiveness. As such, our 2020 campaign is about making progress. The fighting spirit is still very much alive."