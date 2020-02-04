London - Max Verstappen believes he can thwart Lewis Hamilton's bid for a seventh Formula One title this season if Red Bull give him the tools to do the job.
The 22-year-old Dutch driver won three races last year, finishing third overall in the championship, and is not about to be awed by anyone's reputation - even if that person is possibly the greatest driver of all time.
"It's very car-dependent of course in Formula One," Verstappen told reporters at a Red Bull team media event on Monday.
"Lewis is very good. He is definitely one of the best out there, but he's not God. Maybe God is with him, but he is not God."
Hamilton, 35, is chasing several records this season including Michael Schumacher's 91 race wins and seven titles, and has won five of the last six championships with dominant Mercedes.