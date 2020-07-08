It's official: Fernando Alonso is returning to Formula One

Paris, France - Double world champion Fernando Alonso will make a Formula One comeback with Renault in 2021 after two years out of the sport, the French team confirmed on Wednesday. The Spaniard, also a double Le Mans 24 Hours winner, and who turns 39 in July, won his championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006 and most recently raced for McLaren in the 2018 season. "Renault is my family, my fondest memories in Formula One with my two World Championship titles, but I'm now looking ahead," Alonso said following the announcement on Wednesday. "It's a great source of pride and with an immense emotion I’m returning to the team that gave me my chance at the start of my career and which now gives me the opportunity to return to the highest level. "I have principles and ambitions in line with the team's project. Their progress this winter gives credibility to the objectives for the 2022 season and I will share all my racing experience with everyone from the engineers to the mechanics and my team-mates. The team wants and has the means to get back on the podium, as do I," the Spaniard concluded

Renault Sport Racing boss Cyril Abiteboul said that the signing of Alonso reaffirms the company's commitment to F1 and to returning to its winning ways.

"His presence in our team is a formidable asset on the sporting level but also for the brand to which he is very attached," Abiteboul added.

"The strength of the bond between him, the team and the fans make him a natural choice. His experience and determination will enable us to get the best out of each other to take the team towards the excellence that modern Formula 1 demands".

Alonso is widely recognised as one of the best drivers of his generation. He last raced in F1 for McLaren in 2018 before pursuing other driving goals, including the Indy 500, the 24 hours of Le Mans and the Dakar Rally.

The F1 season continues behind closed doors with a second race in Spielberg, Austria, this weekend.

Alonso's return further narrows the options available to Sebastian Vettel when he leaves Ferrari at the end of the season.

IOL, Reuters & dpa