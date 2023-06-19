Independent Online
Lando Norris baffled by penalty for 'unsportsmanlike behaviour'

Picture: Mathieu Belanger / Reuters.

Published 6h ago

Montreal - McLaren's Lando Norris said a five second penalty in Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix for 'unsportsmanlike behaviour' made no sense.

The punishment dropped the 23-year-old Briton out of the points from ninth to 13th.

Stewards explained that Norris had slowed more than usual while the safety car was deployed to avoid a 'double stack' delay when he pitted behind his Australian team mate Oscar Piastri.

"It doesn't make sense to me," he told Sky Sports television.

"If it’s because of the delta (time) difference then most people should be given penalties for the last three years or four years, so I’m a bit confused but nothing I can do.

"I slowed down to try and warm up the tyres a little bit and then as soon as they told me to box, I pushed and tried going as fast as I can."

McLaren left the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve with no points, Piastri finishing 11th, and further behind fifth-placed rivals Alpine.

Reuters

