Lewis Hamilton close to signing F1 deal with Ferrari - report

A Lewis Hamilton move to Ferrari has been long rumoured and vehemently denied time and again, but now a wide range of sources are reporting that the seven-time Formula One champion could made a surprise move in 2025. According to the BBC, Sky, Autosport, Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport and other media, the Italian team wants the 39-year-old Briton to partner current driver Charles Leclerc.

It would be a surprise move given that Hamilton has signed a two-year contract with his current team Mercedes for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, but the deal reportedly contains a clause allowing him to leave after one season. Hamilton won the last of his world titles in 2020 but lost the 2021 championship in controversial fashion to Max Verstappen, 13 years his junior. The Dutch Red Bull driver has dominated ever since, while Hamilton finished sixth in the drivers' standings in 2022 and third in 2023.

Ferrari, which has admitted it held discussions with Hamilton in 2019 about joining the team in the future, declined to comment on the reports they were negotiating a switch for the 2025 season. A Ferrari spokesman said, as they always do: "We do not comment on rumours." Mercedes did not reply when contacted by AFP. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to IOL Motoring for more updates as they happen.