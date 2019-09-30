London - New engine deals with McLaren and Williams are not linked to Mercedes's future in Formula One as a works team and the brand's involvement in the all-electric Formula E series, motorsport head Toto Wolff has said.
Mercedes and McLaren announced an engine supply deal from 2021 until at least the end of 2024 at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
The German manufacturer had previously extended the Williams contract through to 2025.
Asked whether the deals might reflect planning for a future where Mercedes focused on supplying engines rather than running a works team in Formula One, Wolff told Sky Sports television there was no connection.
"One is not linked to the other. I think we've got to see how Formula One develops and we are at a crucial time now to see where the regulations go and how it all pans out," said the Austrian, principal of the Mercedes Grand Prix team.