New FIA head Ben Sulayem might have to punish Hamilton for gala no-show

Paris - Mohammed Ben Sulayem pledged to help fix Formula One's problems after being elected president of the governing FIA on Friday, but recognised he may also have to punish Lewis Hamilton for breaking the rules by not attending the sport's gala awards. The 60-year-old Emirati replaced Frenchman Jean Todt at the helm after winning an election with 61.62% of the vote.

Ben Sulayem told reporters he would devote all the time needed to Formula One, whose season ended in uproar in Abu Dhabi last Sunday after a change to the safety car procedure led to Red Bull's Max Verstappen taking the title on the last lap. FIA race director Michael Masi has been at the centre of the controversy, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff saying the Australian had 'robbed' Hamilton of a record eighth championship. The governing body has agreed to clarify rules and review the decision-making process.

Hamilton, the sport's most successful driver of all time and badly affected by the outcome after leading until seven corners from the end, did not attend Thursday night's gala awards ceremony - a requirement for the championship's top three. "If there is any breach, there is no forgiveness on this," said Ben Sulayem, while also recognising that rules could always be improved and saying he wanted to make a fresh start. "We have to improve in every aspect," he said.

"We will look into the rules and make sure that any situation like this that occurs in the future we will have an instant solution for it," he added Asked about the FIA's confidence in Masi, he said he would "look into every single matter that can improve the FIA or there is an issue about it" but needed to fully inform himself first. In a significant break with the past, Ben Sulayem is the first non-European elected FIA president.

"This is the centre of Europe but the FIA is for all members and a world organisation," he said. "(Some people said) they will never accept anyone from outside Europe. I heard it and didn't take it very seriously. I was not upset about it at all. "Actually, the same people then called me and said 'we don't mind'. I remember one person said to me ... 'America had a Black president and the Vatican had a non-European Pope, we don't mind someone from your part of the world with the name of Mohammed."

Ben Sulayem said diversity and governance were high on his agenda, as well as increasing motorsport participation significantly in the developing world. Brazilian Fabiana Ecclestone, the wife of former Formula One supremo Bernie, will be a vice-president for sport in South America. "The choice was made on merit," he said. "She had been involved in mobility in Brazil, in Formula One, and she has been on two of the (FIA) commissions so her experience is there."