PARIS - Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton laid hands on the Formula One winners' trophy on Friday as his late team boss Niki Lauda was voted personality of the year at the governing FIA's prizegiving gala.
Austrian Lauda, a triple world champion and one of the all-time greats as well as the Mercedes team's non-executive chairman, died in May aged 70 after a lung transplant the previous August.
The award was the result of a vote by permanently accredited media from the International Automobile Federation's various championships.
Red Bull's British-born Thai driver Alexander Albon was named rookie of the year, while Dutch team mate Max Verstappen, third in the championship with three race wins, took the action of the year for an overtake on Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
The best promoter's award went to the Mexican Grand Prix for the fifth year in a row.