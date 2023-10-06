No need for Andretti to join F1 grid, says Aston Martin boss

Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll on Thursday made clear he does not support the American-based Andretti Cadillac Racing team's bid to enter Formula One. The Canadian said the sport had no need for an additional team to strengthen the grid despite their application having been approved by the FIA, motorsport's governing body.

"I think F1 at the moment, the business is on fire. The sport has never been in a better place," he told Sky Sports. "I believe if it isn't broken, you don't need to fix it. So, I'm a strong believer that it's working really well with 10 teams right now and I believe that is the way it should stay." The FIA on Monday approved the application from Michael Andretti's team, passing it forward to the sport's commercial rights holders Formula One, owned by Liberty Media, for commercial observations and discussions.