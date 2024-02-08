Pierre Gasly ready to gain ground with Alpine’s 'bold' new F1 car

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly is setting his sights on competing at the top of Formula One this season following Wednesday's launch of a "bold" new car for 2024. The French team finished sixth in the constructors' standings last season, dropping two places from 2022.

Neither Gasly nor fellow French driver Esteban Ocon managed to finish in the top 10 of the drivers' standings last year, with the pair only recording one podium finish each. The 28-year-old Gasly, speaking at the launch of the A524 car, said: "We came with a bold car and aggressive strategy so we know there is a lot of work ahead of us. "Second year with the team so I definitely feel there is more potential to unlock and I am excited to get going.

"We want to see the team at the top, that's where want to be as well so we will work for that." The 2024 F1 calendar features a record 24 races, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2. "It was a great winter, feels like we were in Abu Dhabi (the last race of the season) not so much of a long time ago, so we haven't had much of a break but we are coming into a record-breaking season," said Gasly.

"It's going to be intense but we are prepared for it physically, mentally. "I'm feeling in a much better place than I was 12 months ago when I came here for the first time. I'm feeling amazing and just want to get behind the wheel in the car and push it to the limit." Gasly and Ocon will have the chance to get behind the wheel of the new car when testing gets under way in Bahrain from February 21, before they start their campaign on March 2 on the same track.

Ocon, 27, is gearing up for his eighth season in Formula One and is ready for the challenge of the sport's longest season yet. "To see it (the new car) for the first time, it looks very aggressive and there has been an enormous amount of work going on through months and months," he said. "I'm very happy because it has been a long winter but we are ready to get going.