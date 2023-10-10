Pirelli’s F1 tyre deal extended through 2027 as sport prepares for rule changes

Italian tyre producer Pirelli has won a bid to extend its deal to provide Formula 1 race cars with tyres until 2027 with the option for an additional year, the sport's organisers announced Tuesday. Pirelli took up the exclusive role in 2011 and is also the official tyre provider for F1 academy, F2, and F3 while in 2021 they replaced French outfit Michelin as provider for the World Rally Championship.

The move comes as F1 and Pirelli attempt to ensure trye security after high temperatures at the Qatar Grand Prix threw up dangerous problems for tyres on Friday, requiring a revision of the tyre rules for Sunday's race. "The company's commitment to quality, innovation and their deep knowledge of our sport will be vital in the coming years as we approach our new regulations in 2026," said Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. "The work Pirelli is focused on relating to sustainability... will ensure we continue to work together towards our shared Net Zero 2030 goal."

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said he believed the tyre maker would continue to deliver innovation and excellence on the world stage. “Formula 1 is a unique challenge for the tyre supplier, and Pirelli has demonstrated great commitment to producing tyres that meet the extreme demands of these incredible cars. “Work will continue in the coming years to take further strides both in terms of performance and sustainability, and Pirelli have made strong commitments to both of these targets.”