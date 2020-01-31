London - Racing Point will become the Aston Martin factory Formula One team from 2021 after their Canadian billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll bought into the ailing British sportscar maker on Friday.
The deal means Aston Martin's title sponsorship of former world champions Red Bull will end after the current season.
Under the deal announced on Friday, Stroll will pay 182 million pounds for a 16.7% stake in Aston Martin which could rise to 20%. He will also join the board as executive chairman.
The Silverstone-based team has changed identity repeatedly since it was founded as Jordan in 1991.
They were known as Force India before collapsing into administration in 2018 under the ownership of troubled Indian liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya and before that Spyker and Midland.