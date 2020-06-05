Self-driving cars might only prevent a third of crashes, study shows

Washington - Self-driving cars, long touted by developers as a way to eliminate road deaths, could likely only prevent a third of all US road crashes, according to a study released on Thursday.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), a research group financed by US insurers, found the remaining crashes were caused by mistakes that self-driving systems are not equipped to handle any better than human drivers.

Partners for Automated Vehicle Education, a consortium of self-driving companies and researchers, said in a statement on Thursday the study wrongly assumed that automated cars could only prevent crashes caused by perception errors and incapacitation.

Some 72% of crashes were avoidable, based on the study's calculations, if accidents caused by speeding and violation of traffic laws were included, the consortium said.

Traffic experts say roughly nine in 10 crashes result from human error and more than 36 000 people are estimated to have died in US car crashes last year.