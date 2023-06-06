South African F1 Grand Prix off the table due to Russia stance, report claims

Johannesburg - Although South Africa lost out on hosting its first Formula One Grand Prix in 30 years after talks for a 2023 event collapsed, many fans remained hopeful of a new deal for 2024 or beyond. A revived SA Grand Prix would have seen the sport return to Kyalami in Gauteng, which hosted the country’s last F1 event back in 1993.

However, according to RacingNews365.com, plans to bring F1 back to South Africa have been shelved due to the country’s relationship with Russia. “According to sources, the decision was taken because South Africa has aligned closely with Russia,” RN365 reported. “F1 would not comment on the rumours, but the decision will likely provide Spa-Francorchamps a reprieve and see the Belgian Grand Prix remain on the calendar for at least another year.”

According to the overseas motorsport publication, Miami-based promoter 777, which also promotes the Kyalami 9 Hour, had revived hopes of an F1 return after talks with Warren Scheckter had broken down in 2022. A deal was apparently close to fruition. However F1 has taken a firm stance against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, having cancelled the Russian Grand Prix shortly thereafter. South Africa, meanwhile, has come under fire for its apparent relationship with Putin, and was last month accused by the US of supplying weapons to Russia.