Manama - Susie Wolff, former principal of the Venturi Formula E team and wife of Mercedes Formula One boss Toto, has been appointed managing director of the new all-female F1 Academy, Formula One said on Wednesday. The new series aims to help young female drivers move up the motorsport ladder. No woman has started a Formula One grand prix since the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

Susie Wolff is also a former racer who competed in German Touring Cars (DTM) and served as a development driver for the Williams F1 team. The Scot will report directly to Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali. "I believe the F1 Academy can represent something beyond racing," she said in a statement released ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.