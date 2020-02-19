Silverstone, England - Lewis Hamilton has hit back at criticism from Max Verstappen, calling the Dutchman’s comments "a sign of weakness".
The Briton, 35, has won five of the last six world titles, and will match Michael Schumacher’s record seven championships if he extends that run this season.
But Verstappen, 22, recently said that was only down to Hamilton’s Mercedes car.
Speaking at the Silverstone launch of the Silver Arrows’ 2020 machine recently, Hamilton said: "I find it funny. I have always been known to do my talking on the track, so I tend to see that as a sign of weakness.
"At this time of the year you don’t feel any pressure. You are focused but it is about enjoying the moment."