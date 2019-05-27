AP Photo/Luca Bruno.

Monaco - Sergio Perez revealed that he nearly killed two marshals at the Monaco Grand Prix. The Mexican emerged from his pit stop during the early safety car phase and was accelerating towards the first corner, Sainte Devote, when the track officials ran in front of his Racing Point car.

One marshal scurried inside the barriers in the nick of time while the second stopped and Perez thankfully managed to go between the pair without injuries.

Speaking on the team radio immediately afterwards, Perez said: "What was wrong with those marshals? I nearly killed them." After the race Perez, who finished 13th, added: "They were running back and I was coming out of the pits.

"I had to brake and they were lucky I avoided them.

"They’re usually very good but it’s safety at the end of the day and that is most important for the marshals and drivers."

It was a miserable weekend for local boy Charles Leclerc who retired early on. Starting 15th, the Ferrari man got up to 12th with a brilliant pass on Haas’s Romain Grosjean, threading his red car through on the inside at Rascasse. He tried the same move on Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg on the following lap but tagged the barrier this time.

Leclerc’s tyre was punctured and flapped all the way back to the pits, depositing its debris on the track. It brought out the safety car. Leclerc, let down so badly by his team in qualifying when they thought he was safe and told him not to go out again, had a damaged floor and he soon pulled into the garage for good.

Rascasse briefly resembled a car park when Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi caught Williams’ Robert Kubica, causing a six car jam. Giovinazzi was given a 10-second penalty.

Daily Mail