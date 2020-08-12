Williams follows McLaren in dropping Racing Point appeal

LONDON - Former champion Williams joined McLaren on Wednesday in dropping plans to appeal a stewards decision against Formula One rival Racing Point.

The matter will still go to the governing FIA's International Court of Appeal after Ferrari and Renault confirmed their intention to take the matter forward.

"After careful consideration, Williams have elected not to proceed with the formal appeal," the Mercedes-powered team said in a statement.

"We believe the FIA’s decision to seek the prohibition of extensive car copying for 2021 onwards addresses our most fundamental concern and reasserts the role and responsibility of a constructor within the sport."

McLaren, which will switch from Renault to Mercedes engines next season, said on Tuesday that it had dropped plans to appeal.