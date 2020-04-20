Wolff committed to Mercedes despite investing in Aston Martin

London - Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has bought a stake worth about £37 million (R869m) in Aston Martin, the British sports car company that returns to the Formula One grid as a works team next year.

But a spokesman for Wolff has told Sportsmail that the Austrian is totally committed to remaining in charge of Mercedes - confirmation that makes six-time world champion Hamilton more likely to agree a new deal to stay.

Wolff’s stake in Aston is 4.77 percent, though that will be watered down next week.

Wolff’s spokesman said: "Fully diluted following the pending rights issue, this investment will represent a 0.95 percent stake in the company. It is a financial investment and Toto’s partnership and executive roles with Mercedes are unaffected by the transaction."

The move appears to have ended the intrigue which has swirled since his friend Lawrence Stroll, the Canadian fashion mogul, took over Aston earlier this year. Already the owner of Racing Point, Stroll has confirmed that the team will be rebranded Aston Martin for 2021.