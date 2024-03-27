Going away this long Easter weekend? Here are some tips to get you there safely

Thobeka Mthembu As thousands of people are expected to head to holiday destinations across South Africa this long Easter weekend, motorists have been urged to be aware of their surroundings on the roads and to check that their tyres are in order.

Lubin Ozoux, CEO Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA) who manufacture Dunlop Tyres said it is expected that the roads leading to Durban and Cape Town would experience high traffic volumes. “We would like all drivers, their passengers, and other road users, to get to their destination safely, by adhering to simple basic rules of the road,” Ozoux said. According to Ozoux the following tips were useful for motorists to be aware of this coming Easter weekend.

Examine your tyres Drivers should ensure that all tyres including the spare tyre are in good condition. You should ensure that there are no signs of ageing, damage, cuts, or bulges. Check tread depth

Ozoux said that drivers are advised to change their tyres before the tread depth reaches 1.6mm as shown by the tread wear indicator. Inflation You must make sure that your tyres are inflated to the approved tyre pressure as indicated by the vehicle manufacturer. Alternatively, you can go to your nearby tyre store for an inspection.

Tools check Make sure your equipment such as the warning triangle, lug wrench, and car jack are in good working order and easily accessible inside your vehicle. Plan your route

Use GPS or printed maps to plan your tip, making sure to take breaks to prevent driver fatigue. Planning ahead also guarantees that gas stations are conveniently located for topping up your tank, it can save your travel time, and allows for efficient use of fuel. Don’t drink and drive

Simple guidelines are the most effective. Make sure you are not under the influence of alcohol if you are the assigned driver. Buckle up Check that all passengers in the vehicle have their seatbelt on.