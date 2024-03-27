Going away this long Easter weekend? Here are some tips to get you there safely

Thobeka Mthembu
As thousands of people are expected to head to holiday destinations across South Africa this long Easter weekend, motorists have been urged to be aware of their surroundings on the roads and to check that their tyres are in order.
Lubin Ozoux, CEO Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA) who manufacture Dunlop Tyres said it is expected that the roads leading to Durban and Cape Town would experience high traffic volumes.
“We would like all drivers, their passengers, and other road users, to get to their destination safely, by adhering to simple basic rules of the road,” Ozoux said.
According to Ozoux the following tips were useful for motorists to be aware of this coming Easter weekend.
Examine your tyres
Drivers should ensure that all tyres including the spare tyre are in good condition. You should ensure that there are no signs of ageing, damage, cuts, or bulges.
Check tread depth
Ozoux said that drivers are advised to change their tyres before the tread depth reaches 1.6mm as shown by the tread wear indicator.
Inflation
You must make sure that your tyres are inflated to the approved tyre pressure as indicated by the vehicle manufacturer. Alternatively, you can go to your nearby tyre store for an inspection.
Tools check
Make sure your equipment such as the warning triangle, lug wrench, and car jack are in good working order and easily accessible inside your vehicle.
Plan your route
Use GPS or printed maps to plan your tip, making sure to take breaks to prevent driver fatigue.
Planning ahead also guarantees that gas stations are conveniently located for topping up your tank, it can save your travel time, and allows for efficient use of fuel.
Don’t drink and drive
Simple guidelines are the most effective. Make sure you are not under the influence of alcohol if you are the assigned driver.
Buckle up
Check that all passengers in the vehicle have their seatbelt on.
Protect yourself against tyre damage
Get tyres insurance to protect your tyres against severe tie damage caused by road hazards like potholes or rough road surfaces.
IOL News