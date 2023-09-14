0-100km/h in under one second! Students reset world record

A group of students from ETH Zurich and Lucerne University in Switzerland have reset the 0-100km/h world record. The group entered the Guinness World Record listings for acceleration of electric vehicles in a single-seater open-cockpit car.

The students took roughly a year to develop a car that can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 0.956 seconds. In the process they have shattered the previous world record of 1.461 seconds set in September 2022 by a University of Stuttgart team. Kate Maggetti, who weighs a scant 40kg, was behind the wheel.

This new record makes even the quickest road cars seems slow in comparison. The Rimac Nevera can blast from 0-100km/h 1.81 seconds. Even Formula 1 cars are slower, covering the benchmark sprint in about 2.8 seconds.