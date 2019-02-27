EXTRAVAGANZA: It’ll be petrolkop heaven at the C.T. Motor Show

JOHANNESBURG - The Cape Town Motor Show (CTMS) is ready to wow car fans and their families and friends once again at GrandWest, 2-3 March 2019. The show promises a weekend of memorable experiences and excitement for all car and bike enthusiasts, petrolheads and casual fans, at an auto show that stretches the length and breadth of GrandWest’s exhibition and outdoor spaces.

Here are 10 things to do at the show:

1. Dare a Drift flip or Go With a Pro at Driftkhana

The highly-specialised skill of drifting will be on full-throttle display with all the spectacular action hosted by XS Promotions. For those who want to do more than to simply watch the wheel-spinning and tyre-smoking, there’s the opportunity to take a drift flip, or even go with a pro as passenger at the Driftkhana event, where obstacles are added into the mix. Tickets to both can be purchased separately via Computicket or at the show.

2. View and Test the New Models in The Grand Arena



The Grand Arena is the place to see the very best new models and concepts from the top manufacturers in South Africa. Joining us this year are BMW, Shelby, VW, Lexus, Mazda, Toyota, Suzuki, amongst others. Best of all, several of the brands will offer test drives on-site. What are you still even thinking about?

3. Rock Out with Dusty Rebels and The Bombshells and The Miss Bombshell Betty Pageant



After their wildly popular debut at CTMS last year, Dusty Rebels and the Bombshells will be back, offering visitors an experience of the good old days of vintage 40s, 50s and 60s Rock n Roll style. Check out the cars, the fashion and the music of the era, and make a point of attending the Miss Bombshell Betty pageant, hosted by the always-delightful Blue Haired Betty on Sunday 3 March at 2pm.



4. Challenge the 4x4 Challenge Tracks

The Wildebeest 4x4 Challenge Club hosts the ever-popular 4x4 track on both Saturday and Sunday, built for all classes of vehicles to challenge technical skills as well as different vehicle capabilities. Saturday’s highlight will be the Extreme 4x4 Challenge, so come and see how these extraordinary 4x4s ramp and jump their way through the highly technical course, or join as a passenger to experience the thrill first-hand.

5. Kit up in The Sun Exhibits Hall



There are lots of extras that go with being a car owner. And it will pay to visit the Sun Exhibits Hall, where all the dealers and suppliers that make motoring such a personal pleasure will be offering deals and discounts on products like insurance, parts, accessories, apparel, collectors’ items and gear.



6. Get the Full VIP Zone Experience

The much-desired VIP ticket gets you some special treatment this year. Besides access to the exclusive VIP area in the Sun Park, you receive a light lunch, drinks vouchers, a drift ride from the folks at XS promotions, a 4x4 drive experience from the Wildebeest Challenge Club, a CTMS cap and shirt, with an entry to win the amazing custom MG build by Cape Kustoms.



7. Enter the Show & Shine Stancewars

Leading audio experts Soundmatch will deliver a world class Show & Shine event called Stancewars on Sunday 3 March, with a wide range of the finest cars showcasing custom builds. Anyone can enter their pride and joy at any Soundmatch branch around the city. Prizes on offer include Best Wheel, Best Classic Car, Best Interior, Best Race Theme, and others.

8. Join the Sound Off Competition and World Record Attempt



Soundmatch will also host an internationally recognised Sound Off audio competition in association with IASCA (the standard by which mobile electronics performance is measured). The louder the sound, the greater the chance to win, and the aim this year is to beat the world record for collective volume. There are limited entries, though, at R200 per car. Enter at any Soundmatch branch around Cape Town.

9. Time Travel in the Market Hall Nostalgia Zone



The Nostalgia Zone has been so popular with visitors, it has been given the entire Market Hall this year. Join the Crankhandle Club for a trip down automotive memory lane, with its vehicles dating as far back as the early 1900s. Check out some of the most rare and unique motor vehicles in the world, including beautifully restored models and the products that make it possible for these classics to be brought back to their original or showroom conditions.

10. Enter the Ultimate Classic Car Giveaway





A highlight for true classic fans is the opportunity to drive away with a custom rebuild of a 1970s era MGB GT. This special project boasts a complete rebuild, some unique Cape Kustoms elements and a 3,9-litre Rover V8 motor. Enter to win by purchasing some CTMS merchandise at the MG display, and look out for the additional bike giveaway, details of which are yet to be revealed.

- IOL MOTORING / MOTOR PRESS