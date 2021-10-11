12 000rpm, 2200kW! Project Chaos Ultracar info released ahead of November debut

By: Double Apex Athens - In recent times we’ve seen newcomers to the super/hypercar game muscle in on the territory once occupied by a few established brands. Koenigsegg, Zenvo, SSC, Rimac and Czinger have made household names for themselves by producing unique performance machinery. And now another is shaping to bolster the list as the Project Chaos Ultracar will be introduced by Spyros Panopoulos Automotive on November 1.

We first heard about Project Chaos around the middle of 2020 when the company founder Spyros Panopoulos made the announcement about his new creation. The Greek engineer and entrepreneur has been modifying, tuning and racing cars for decades and has finally decided to build his own. For the record Panopoulos has an Evo 9 drag car that does a 7.7 second quarter mile. It is powered by a 1.8 litre turbocharged engine, that he designed himself, which powers the car to 308 km/h over the 402 metre strip. Boasting over 2100 kW it is reputed to be the most powerful and quickest of its kind in the world. See the bottom of this post for a video. A new definition

Project Chaos is the vision of Panopoulos who claims it is automotive perfection. He has dubbed his creation an ultracar as it has some pretty impressive performance claims. The car was supposed to debut at the 2022 Geneva Motor Show, until it was announced the event was cancelled. Now it will be presented via the company’s website as well as to the Greek government at the start of next month. Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram for more car content. The car will now make its debut via the company’s website in a few weeks. And Spyros has outlined a number of events that the ultracar will undertake in 2022. Among these are attempting a record for the fastest production car, attempting to set a new lap record for production car at the Nurburgring and to set the quickest production car time for the quarter mile.

Power and lightweight Project Chaos will be powered by a 4,0-litre V10 that is fed by a pair of turbochargers. The engine block and heads are machined from billet aluminium. The dry-sump motor has a 12,3:1 compression ratio and features titanium camshafts and inconel valves. Other lightweight components are carbon-fibre compressor wheels and compressor covers, with titanium and ceramic compound turbine wheels. In its lower state of tune the engine has titanium 3D printed pistons and conrods which let it rev to 11 000 r/min for a peak of 1492 kW. A more powerful version revs to 12 000 r/min and boasts ceramic 3D printed pistons and carbon-fibre conrods. Peak power is rated as just over 2200 kW. Torque is directed to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The performance claims are quite impressive. Spyros says Project Chaos ultracar will hit 100 km/h from rest in 1.8 seconds, rocket from 100-200 km/h in a blinding 2.6 seconds and claims a top speed of around 500km/h. That top speed makes it a tad faster than any hypercar to date, including the fastest member of the Bugatti Chiron family. The wheels will be titanium 3D printed and measure 21×9 up front and 22×13 at the rear. These will shroud massive ceramic discs (428 mm/416 mm) that are clamped by 3D printed magnesium calipers. Let us know what you think of the Project Chaos ultracar on our Facebook page and if you enjoyed this article please feel free to share it using the social media buttons below.