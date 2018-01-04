This car was involved in an accident on the M3 freeway. Picture: David Ritchie / African News Agency

Cape Town - A preliminary report from Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services reveals that 12 people died on the province’s roads over the New Year weekend.

From Saturday 30 December to to Monday 1 January, five people died on Du Toit's Kloof Pass, two fatalities were reported on the N2 Symphony Bridge, a driver and a pedestrian lost their lives on the R300. a pedestrian was killed in Plettenberg Bay, one person died on the R60 Robertson Road and a pedestrian was knocked down and killed in Piketberg.

A total of 33 motorists were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol - 10 in George, five in Vredendal, five in Knysna, four in Swellendam, three in Worcester, two in Mossel Bay, two in Somerset West, one in Caledon and one in Beaufort West.

Another 10 were arrested for other traffic related offences. One was in possession of false documents in the Brackenfell service area. Two other drivers were arrested for excessive high speeding, clocking 170km/h and 145km/h in a 100km/h zone respectively in Swellendam. In the Somerset West service area, three were arrested for excessive speeds of 139km/h, 152km/h and 155km/h respectively in an 80km/h zone.

In the Beaufort West, two were arrested for excessive speeds of 163km/h and164 km/h in a 120km/h zone - and finally, a drunk pedestrian was arrested in Oudtshoorn.

Blitz roadblocks

Breath testing was performed on 3069 drivers at 32 alcohol blitz roadblocks across the province. The highest breath alcohol reading was recorded in Swellendam at 1.47 mg of alcohol/1000 ml of breath - that's more than six times the legal limit.

A total of 1149 speeding offences were recorded, and 301 fines totalling R445 000 were issued for a variety of reasons, ranging from driver to vehicle fitness violations.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “Drivers under the influence put their own lives and those of their passengers in danger and they endanger the lives of other road users.

"If you’re drinking, don’t drive or walk. Help us create booze-free roads. If you have friends or family who still drive under the influence, speak to them before they get into trouble with the law.”

Cape Argus