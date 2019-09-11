Facelifted Audi A5, not the biggest news at Frankfurt, but those hands... Picture: Newspress.
Facelifted Audi A5, not the biggest news at Frankfurt, but those hands... Picture: Newspress.
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow concept. Picture: Michael Probst/AP Photo.
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow concept. Picture: Michael Probst/AP Photo.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept. Picture: Michael Probst/AP Photo.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept. Picture: Michael Probst/AP Photo.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept. Picture: Mercedes-Benz.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept. Picture: Mercedes-Benz.
Lamborghini Sian. Picture: Joe White / Reuters.
Lamborghini Sian. Picture: Joe White / Reuters.
Lamborghini Sian. Picture: Newspress.
Lamborghini Sian. Picture: Newspress.
Hyundai 45 Concept. Picture: Newspress.
Hyundai 45 Concept. Picture: Newspress.
Porsche Taycan. Picture: Newspress.
Porsche Taycan. Picture: Newspress.
Porsche Taycan. Picture: Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP.
Porsche Taycan. Picture: Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP.
Audi AI Trail. Picture: Ralph Orlowski / Reuters.
Audi AI Trail. Picture: Ralph Orlowski / Reuters.
Land Rover Defender. Picture: Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters.
Land Rover Defender. Picture: Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters.
Land Rover Defender. Picture: Newspress.
Land Rover Defender. Picture: Newspress.
The new BMW Concept 4 poses with the BMW iNext and M Next concept cars. Picture: Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters.
The new BMW Concept 4 poses with the BMW iNext and M Next concept cars. Picture: Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters.
BMW Concept 4. Picture: Newspress.
BMW Concept 4. Picture: Newspress.
Audi RS7. Picture: Newspress.
Audi RS7. Picture: Newspress.
Volkswagen ID.3 hatchback. Picture: Ralph Orlowski / Reuters.
Volkswagen ID.3 hatchback. Picture: Ralph Orlowski / Reuters.
Mercedes-Benz presentation. Picture: Ralph Orlowsk / Reuters.
Mercedes-Benz presentation. Picture: Ralph Orlowsk / Reuters.
Picture: Ralph Orlowski / Reuters.
Picture: Ralph Orlowski / Reuters.
Picture: Ralph Orlowski / Reuters.
Picture: Ralph Orlowski / Reuters.
Audi e-tron stand. Picture: Ralph Orlowski / Reuters.
Audi e-tron stand. Picture: Ralph Orlowski / Reuters.
Picture: Newspress.
Picture: Newspress.
BMW X6 Vantablack. Picture: Newspress.
BMW X6 Vantablack. Picture: Newspress.
Honqi S9 from China. AP Photo/Michael Probst.
Honqi S9 from China. AP Photo/Michael Probst.
Greenpeace activists protest outside the show. Picture: Ralph Orlowski / Reuters.
Greenpeace activists protest outside the show. Picture: Ralph Orlowski / Reuters.
Picture: Ralph Orlowski / Reuters.
Picture: Ralph Orlowski / Reuters.

Frankfurt - If you needed any more convincing that the automotive world was on the verge of a battery powered revolution, then this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show would have done the trick.

Even fearsome hypercars like the Lamborghini Sian have decided to embrace electrification, even if it’s only to assist its mammoth V12 lump of loveliness. Audi's new RS7 was also happy to tow the hybrid line without giving up its beefy V8.

However, the big Frankfurt focus was on full electric vehicles, and Porsche came to the party with the production version of its long-awaited Taycan four door, while Volkswagen was out to prove that electric cars can be for the masses, with its Golf-sized ID.3 hatchback.

Futuristic electric concept cars were also the order of the day, Hyundai turning heads with its almost DeLorean-like 45 Concept, while Mercedes-Benz gave us a taste how how a battery-powered S-Class of the future might look, with its EQS concept.

Another star of the show was Land Rover's all-new Defender, which has been completely modernised, even sporting mild hybrid technology in the flagship model.

IOL Motoring