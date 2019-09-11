Frankfurt - If you needed any more convincing that the automotive world was on the verge of a battery powered revolution, then this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show would have done the trick. Even fearsome hypercars like the Lamborghini Sian have decided to embrace electrification, even if it’s only to assist its mammoth V12 lump of loveliness. Audi's new RS7 was also happy to tow the hybrid line without giving up its beefy V8.

However, the big Frankfurt focus was on full electric vehicles, and Porsche came to the party with the production version of its long-awaited Taycan four door, while Volkswagen was out to prove that electric cars can be for the masses, with its Golf-sized ID.3 hatchback.

Futuristic electric concept cars were also the order of the day, Hyundai turning heads with its almost DeLorean-like 45 Concept , while Mercedes-Benz gave us a taste how how a battery-powered S-Class of the future might look, with its EQS concept .

Another star of the show was Land Rover's all-new Defender , which has been completely modernised, even sporting mild hybrid technology in the flagship model.

IOL Motoring



