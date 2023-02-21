2023 Cape 1000 aims to be South Africa’s most beautiful drive

Cape Town - Inspired by long-distance street races from years gone by, the Cape 1000 was billed as the country’s “most beautiful drive” when it was first staged last year, and now it’s back for another five days of open road indulgence. The 2023 Cape 1000 is scheduled to run from March 19 to 24, and although this year’s event has unfortunately been sold out – with organisers having capped the entry list to 60 cars – there will be plenty of viewing opportunities for car enthusiasts who want to ogle over some very beautiful historic machinery.

This year’s entries include a stunning 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, one of five 1935 Bentley “Blue Train”, 1973 Ferrari Daytona GTB4, 1993 Lamborghini Diablo and the super-rare 2008 Bugatti Veyron. “The team at Cape 1000 together with the participants are looking forward to welcoming the public and urge them to come out a see some of these very rare and special cars that will be taking part,” said route convener Dave Alexander. “We encourage the public to view our website and follow our social media pages in the coming weeks for updates on suggested viewing areas, we will be hosting the vintage themed registration on Sunday, March 19 at the V&A Waterfront” he added.

The Cape 1000 was inspired by legendary tribute races from all over the world, and will see participants enjoying some of the best roads in the world, over the course of four days, with relaxed “touring” taking up 60% of the route, and the other 40% being the subject of timing (regularity). The event starts and ends at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, meandering through to Hermanus, then to George and Franschhoek before heading back to the Waterfront. Entrants can expect stunning scenery, accommodation in some of South Africa’s finest hotels and true petrol-headed camaraderie. “Born out of nostalgia from a bygone era, filled with mythical stories of epic, long-distance street races, and black and white images of soot-stained men standing next to incredible looking machinery that defy belief, the Cape 1000 was conceptualised and run for the first time in 2022,” event organisers said.

In response to the popularity of the event, organisers have introduced a fifth category “Specials” class, where vehicles such as a 1965 Shelby Daytona Coupe “Continuation”, 1933 Ford Model B Pickup RestoMod and a 1956 Porsche 365 Speedster Recreation will be given a chance to shine. Other categories include Tribute (1927-1957), Classic (pre-1976), Modern Classic (1977-1996) and Sports (1997-present) categories. Beneficiaries of the Cape 1000 include the Motorsport Legends Benevolent Fund and Quadpara Association of South Africa.

