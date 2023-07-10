2024 Mitsubishi Triton to receive redesigned chassis and perkier diesel engine

Thanks to a relentless teaser campaign, it’s already well known that the next-generation Mitsubishi Triton will receive a bold new look when it finally breaks cover later this month. And now in the latest teaser update, the Japanese carmaker has confirmed that the redesigned bakkie will also receive a newly developed ladder frame chassis and clean diesel engine.

While no specifications have been divulged as yet, Mitsubishi is promising it will have more power as well as improved environmental credentials, thanks to “significantly reduced” friction losses. Australian website Drive has it on good authority that the new Triton will receive a twin-turbo diesel engine, but regardless of what form it takes, the Mitsubish’s increased outputs can’t come too soon. The current Triton’s 2.4-litre diesel produces just 133kW and 430Nm, whereas rivals like the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger offer 150kW to 155kW, and 500Nm.

On the chassis front, Mitsubishi says the 2024 Triton’s fresh ladder frame chassis will be joined by newly developed double wishbone front and leaf sprung rear suspension, the latter confirming that it won’t offer coils like the Nissan Navara. Interestingly, the next-generation Navara is expected to share a platform with the new Triton. But is Mitsubishi getting Nissan’s 2.3-litre turbodiesel engine, or is it a completely new unit? We’ll only know on July 26, when Mitsubishi finally reveals the all-new Triton.

“Having the full model change of all-new Triton for the first time in about nine years, we have newly developed the engine, suspension, interior and exterior, which has resulted in significant improvements in driving performance, comfort and safety,” said Yoshiki Masuda, chief product specialist at Mitsubishi Motors. “In addition, we have interviewed various customers about their usages and needs, and have repeatedly conducted development tests to meet the demands of a vehicle that works in a harsh environment. We are confident that this model will satisfy all customers around the world, from leisure use to commercial use. Please look forward to the unveiling of the all-new Triton,” Masuda added. Stay tuned to IOL on July 26 for all the low-down on the new Mitsubishi Triton.