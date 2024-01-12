2024 Toyota GR Yaris gains more power, auto gearbox and fresh cabin

The Toyota GR Yaris is no ordinary hot hatch. It’s one of the closest things you’ll get to a rally car for the road, and it is in many ways a technological marvel. Even though there isn’t much like it out there, Toyota is not letting any dust and cobwebs gather on this firecracker of a hatchback, and so 2024 sees a raft of technical changes as well as design enhancements inside and out.

The revised model was revealed at the Tokyo Auto Salon on Friday and perhaps the most interesting change is that an automatic gearbox is now available for the first time. But fear not, purists, the current six-speed manual shifter is still on the menu. The new eight-speed Gazoo Racing Direct automatic gearbox, as it’s called, boasts “competition standard” rapid shifting, Toyota says.

While most auto transmissions rely on g-force and speed data, the GR transmission’s software is also tuned to sense precisely how the driver is using the accelerator and brake pedals. But the proof is in the track test pudding, and here Toyota claims the new auto model has achieved better lap times than the manual version, although no figures have been provided as yet. On the subject of cornering, the GR Yaris also comes standard with front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials, while the car’s body rigidity is said to have improved by 13% thanks to additional spot welds and structural adhesive.

While the suspension system carries over with double wishbones doing duty at the back - Toyota has tinkered beneath the bonnet to give this firecracker of a car even more power and torque. The 1.6-litre, three-cylinder turbopetrol motor now produces 206kW and 390Nm, up from the current model’s 198kW and 360Nm. Toyota has made some improvements to maintain durability, including a strengthened valvetrain, new lightweight pistons with wear-resistant rings and an updated intake pressure sensor.

The GR Yaris will also be available with a “Circuit” specification, featuring a cooling performance pack that includes modifications to the air intake and a new sub-radiator to improve reliability when driving at full tint. Design changes inside and out On the design front, subtle changes have been made to the front and rear styling of the GR Yaris, many of these being aerodynamic enhancements inspired by feedback from racing drivers. A new exterior colour called Precious Metal also joins the current selection.

The changes to the cabin are more significant, and include a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with two layout modes - Normal and Sport - with the latter featuring more performance-focussed data. Toyota has improved the driver’s field of vision from behind the wheel by dropping the top edge of the instrument panel by 50mm, angling the control panel further towards the driver and even repositioning the rear-view mirror slightly. What’s more, the seat has been lowered by 25mm to improve driver posture, and the steering wheel has been adjusted accordingly.