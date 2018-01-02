e.

December has seen intensified efforts by law enforcement officials to improve public safety in the province through combined operations. According to spokesperson for the department, Keitumetse Moticoe, tens of thousands of cars have already been stopped and searched over the festive season, resulting in several arrests and hundreds of fines.

With joint efforts by police, local municipalities and traffic officials from the Northern Cape and North West still ongoing, Moticoe said a zero tolerance policy for traffic violations remained in place.

“Operations will continue across the Province as we know that traffic volumes are still high with people travelling to and from various destinations,” she said on Tuesday.

Unroadworthy

“Since the start of our festive season road safety campaign on 1 December, we have stopped and checked more than 30 000 vehicles, issuing more than 2400 summonses for various offences such as driver and vehicle fitness. Thirty vehicles were found to be unroadworthy and were removed from the road while more than 6500 people have been tested for alcohol during various operations.

“Twelve motorists have been arrested for drunk driving and 14 for speeding.”

Moticoe said that she was not able to give the exact number of fatalities on the Northern Cape’s roads this holiday season until the official statistics had been made public by transport minister Joe Maswanganyi in due course.

Diamond Fields Advertiser