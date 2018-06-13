If you’re over 18 and under 27, are you really dreaming of driving your grandfather’s 1998 Toyota Corolla? Thought not! You’re probably dreaming of driving an Audi A3... Sadly, for most of us, this will remain but a dream. However, not all is lost. As it is Youth Month, MiWay and IOL put together a list of new vehicles that would be better suited to a range of "younger" budgets. No, Aunt Peggy, yours is not on this list!

Hyundai Grand i10

Priced from: R154 900 to R209 900

They wouldn’t have put the word “grand” in the name if it wasn’t something special.

An all-round sweet deal, the Grand i10 has loads of interior space and there’s a decent 256 litre boot for all your junk. The 1-litre is a bit down on power, but there is also a peppy 1.2 option and both will run on the smell of a fuel rag. The Hyundai also comes with the best drivetrain warranty in the game, which promises to have your back for seven years or 200 000km.

But enough of the sensible stuff, Hyundai’s baby hatch also looks the part and there is a range of funky colours to choose from, so wave goodbye to white and silver!

Kia Picanto

Priced from R139 495 to R214 495

Kia keeps upping its game with the little Picanto and the latest version is as funky as ever.

That said, it now has a grown-up feel that doesn’t make you feel like you’re shopping in the bargain basement. Not only is it quieter and roomier, but the range-topping model gets a rare-in-segment colour touchscreen infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay. There’s also five-year warranty with no mileage restriction - unless you launch it into orbit with Elon’s car.

Your only problem will be choosing between the many options available, with four trim flavours (Start, Street, Style and Smart), two economical engines (1.0-litre and 1.2-litre) and numerous automatic models at different price points, because you’re surely sick of clutch-in, clutch out..

Oh, and did we mention the huge selection of show-stopping colours?

Suzuki Swift

Priced from: R159 900 to R189 900

They hid the back door handles to give it a smoother shape. The windscreen was inspired by the visor of a motorcycle helmet. These are just two of the many little details that make the all-new Suzuki Swift (unofficially) the sexiest car in its class.

But you’re looking for smart too, and thankfully its cleverly packaged design packs a great deal of interior space and a 268 litre boot, while keeping weight to a minimum - which is really good for economy! You’re spending the extra money already, aren’t you?

It’s also affordable to buy, and carries a real boss of a mechanical warranty, valid for five-years or 200 000km, as well as a two-year/30 000km service plan. All models come with a 61kW 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Volkswagen Polo Vivo

Priced from: R179 900 to R245 000

There’s a reason these VeeDubs sell like hot cakes!

Aside from a few cost-cutting measures to keep the price down it is essentially the previous-generation Polo, which was widely regarded as the classiest small car on the block - by far. It’s a small car with a truly grown-up feel.

The 1.4-litre versions come at sensible prices below the 200 grand mark, but if you’re willing to spend a little extra, the 1.6 Highline and 1.0 TSI GT (yes, the ‘T’ does stand for turbo) provide arguably unequaled driving pleasure for the buck.

The Polo Vivo is sold with a three-year/120 000km warranty.

No matter which car you choose, just make very sure you apply for affordable car insurance before you turn that key.