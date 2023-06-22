746kW in a hypercar that’s smaller than an S-Presso! Meet the McMurtry Spéirling

Gloucestershire, England - Dynamite comes in small packages, as the saying goes, but the McMurtry Spéirling PURE track car really takes that philosophy to the extreme, and then some. The Spéirling got the automotive world to sit up and take notice when it set a new lap record of 39.08 seconds at the Goodwood Hill Climb in England last year, and now it’s set to hit the streets, albeit in limited numbers.

To say that this battery-powered hypercar is compact would be a huge understatement. Measuring 3.45 metres in length it’s 120mm shorter than a Suzuki S-Presso, and it knows how to hug the ground too, thanks to its 1.02 metre height and downforce-on-demand wizardry. The dynamite comes from two electric motors that collectively transmit 746kW to the rear wheels only. Thanks to its combination of diminutive dimensions and a lightweight carbon fibre monocoque structure designed to meet motorsport standards, the hypercar weighs just under 1000kg, according to its maker. Production will be limited to just 100 units and if you have to ask the price…well, its UK sticker reads £820 000 before taxes, which works out to around R19 million in our moolah.

The sports car producer hasn’t mentioned any acceleration times yet, but the vehicle can allegedly hit a top speed of 305km/h. But worried you won’t fit into it? Despite its size, the McMurtry Spéirling can reportedly accommodate drivers up to two metres in height and 150kg in weight, thanks to its adjustable pedals and steering wheel. its downforce-on-demand system was designed to benefit owners who spend considerable time on the track, and they’ll be able to feel the G forces normally felt in top flight motorsport as cornering in excess of 3G can be achieved.