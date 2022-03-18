895kW Maserati GranTurismo all-electric sports car teased ahead of 2023 debut

Modena - Like many global car companies, Maserati is planning an all-electric future.
While the storied Italian brand is planning to go completely electric by 2030, it also plans to have an electric version of every product on offer by as soon as 2025, and first out the starting blocks is the next-generation GranTurismo.
Maserati has released some new teaser images and information about the all-electric sports car ahead of its debut in 2023.
The company describes it as a true icon for the brand, which will offer cutting-edge solutions derived from Formula E. The vehicle is said to be powered by three electric motors which collectively produce 895kW.
Maserati also plans to offer electric versions of the upcoming Grecale SUV as well as the MC20 sports car and the next-generation Quattroporte and Levante models.
“Maserati’s (electric) plan is part of the Stellantis ‘Dare Forward 2030’ strategic plan announced on 1st March. All the brand’s new models will be developed, engineered and produced 100% in Italy, and will be adopting electric powertrains, to bring great innovation and high performance, both typical of Maserati’s DNA,” Maserati said.
“The new GranTurismo will be the first car in Maserati history to adopt 100% electric solutions.
“Made at the Mirafiori production hub, it will debut in the market in 2023. The new GranTurismo, a true icon for the brand, will offer cutting-edge technical solutions derived from Formula E, superb performance, comfort and elegance, all typical of the Trident.”
