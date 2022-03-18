895kW Maserati GranTurismo all-electric sports car teased ahead of 2023 debut

While the storied Italian brand is planning to go completely electric by 2030, it also plans to have an electric version of every product on offer by as soon as 2025, and first out the starting blocks is the next-generation GranTurismo.

Modena - Like many global car companies, Maserati is planning an all-electric future.

Maserati has released some new teaser images and information about the all-electric sports car ahead of its debut in 2023.

The company describes it as a true icon for the brand, which will offer cutting-edge solutions derived from Formula E. The vehicle is said to be powered by three electric motors which collectively produce 895kW.

Maserati also plans to offer electric versions of the upcoming Grecale SUV as well as the MC20 sports car and the next-generation Quattroporte and Levante models.