A lucky few will get to enjoy this track toy based on Le Mans-winning Ferrari

By: Double Apex Do you recall the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans? Of course you do. Readers of this site really know their stuff. Ferrari won the centennial event of the famous race in France. It was the Scuderia’s first overall victory since 1965.

Now the Italian firm has developed the Ferrari 499P Modificata to celebrate that momentous occasion. As the name suggests, it is based on the race-winning machine, however the car will be sold to private individuals. Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram for more car content The Ferrari 499P Modificata was created for members of Ferrari’s exclusive Corse Clienti department. The in-house division will organise a “Sport Prototipi Clienti” program from next year. 499P Modificata owners will be able to rely on Ferrari assistance with maintenance and support for dedicated track events.

Click here to learn more about the Corsa Clienti program. So, you get to own one of these special cars, but are not bothered with any of the oil maintenance or logistical issues. You buy a car, presumably for an extremely large amount of money and get to fling it around a few, no doubt, choice race circuits without any hassle. Oh, as for the price, we’ve read a figure of €5,1m, which is about one hundred MEEEELLEEYON rands… This is the first time that we recall an automaker developing a prototype-style racer into a track machine for private use. The Ferrari 499P Modificata boasts the same carbon-fibre monocoque as the racecar. More importantly, it has the same hybrid powertrain.