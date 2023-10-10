All-new BMW X2 teased ahead of October 11 reveal, outputs confirmed

BMW is getting ready to pull the covers off its all-new X2 and its latest teaser gives us a peek at the range-topping M35i version. BMW confirmed on its YouTube channel that the new X2 crossover would be revealed to the world on Wednesday, October 11.

The brand also launched a teaser site for the new model, confirming that the M35i flagship model will offer 221kW, which is 4kW down on the current version. BMW claims it’ll sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds, which is 0.6 seconds slower than the current version. Its output and acceleration figures do however match the recently announced BMW X1 M35i, and interestingly the latter offers a bit more power, to the tune of 233kW, in select markets such as the US. This will likely apply to the X2 version as well, while regions such as Europe remain at 221kW for emissions compliance.

If the X1 flagship is anything to go by, then X2 M35i owners can also expect a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox with M Sport Boost as well as an xDrive all-wheel drive system assisted by a mechanical limited-slip differential, and adaptive M suspension. Although we’ll have to wait until tomorrow to see the new design in full, the teaser video above gives us a few clues about its new design. Here we see a wider illuminated grille with edgy lines that remind us of the controversial BMW XM, while the tail end features a sloping tailgate and prominent spoiler, as well as a large mock diffuser above the dual exhausts on either side.